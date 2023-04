Removed To Federal Court

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for windstorm damage claims, was brought by the Landau Law Group on behalf of Therese B. Stanford. The case is 2:23-cv-14096, Stanford v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Therese B. Stanford

Plaintiffs

Spencer & Klein

Eric Michael Fischer

Bander Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Hart Mclaughlin & Eldridge, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute