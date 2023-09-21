Who Got The Work

Renee N. Smith of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Azzur Group, doing business as Cobalt LLC, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Mobilio Wood on behalf of a business development manager who claims she was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:23-cv-03017, Stanford v. Azzur Group, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2023, 1:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Kyrsten Stanford

Plaintiffs

Mobilio Wood

defendants

Azzur Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination