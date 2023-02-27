Stanford Ponzi: Receiver Reaches $1.6B in Settlements With F...

News From Law.com

The receiver in the Stanford International Bank's Ponzi scheme announced settlements totaling $1.6 billion with the remaining bank defendants. On the eve of a long-awaited multi-billion dollar trial in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stanford International Bank et al. over claims that three banks helped Allen Stanford run a 20-year scam that victimized over 18,000 investors, Stanford receiver Ralph Janvey and the Official Stanford Investors Committee reached settlements of $1.345 billion. Last month, Janvey and the committee agreed to settle with two defendants--Trustmark National Bank for $100 million, and Société Générale Private Banking S.A. (SG Suisse) for $157 million. A final approval hearing for the SG Suisse agreement is scheduled for June 7.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 11:53 AM