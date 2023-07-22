Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Friday removed an insurance payment lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Law Offices of Stephenson, Acquisto & Colman on behalf of Stanford Health Care, contends that the defendant owes more than $20 million for medical services provided to 95 indured patients. The case is 1:23-cv-04744, Stanford Health Care v. Health Care Service Corporation d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas et al.

Insurance

July 22, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Stanford Health Care

defendants

Does 1 through 25 Inclusive

Health Care Service Corporation d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and d/b/a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute