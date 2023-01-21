Who Got The Work

Neil Katsuyama of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo has entered an appearance for Chefs Warehouse Inc. Welfare Benefit Plan and Trustmark Health Benefits Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 7 in California Northern District Court by Law Offices of Stephenson Acquisto & Colman on behalf of Stanford Health Care and seeks reimbursement for medically necessary services provided to beneficiaries of the defendants' health plans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-07737, Stanford Health Care v. Chefs Warehouse, Inc., Welfare Benefit Plan, et al.

Health Care

January 21, 2023, 12:08 PM