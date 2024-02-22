Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Julie H. Firestone, Elena Harvey, Tina A. Syring and associate Cameron Woods have stepped in to defend Grayson Mill Operating in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 8 in North Dakota District Court by Robins Kaplan on behalf of a fuel operator at a fracking site operated by Liberty and Grayson who claims that he sustained injuries after slipping and falling on a dangerous high pH buffer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Clare R. Hochhalter, is 1:24-cv-00004, Stanfield v. Liberty Oilfield Services, LLC et al.

Energy

February 22, 2024, 9:19 AM

