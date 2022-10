Removed To Federal Court

Gateway Diagnostic Imaging removed a data breach class action on Thursday to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; Kendall Law Group; and the Lyon Law Firm, arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the sensitive personal information of thousands of patients. Gateway Diagnostic is represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 4:22-cv-00972, Standerfer v. Gateway Diagnostic Imaging, LLC.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 8:10 AM