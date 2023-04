New Suit

Standard Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Areli Vasquez Nunez and her minor nephew on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-02183, Standard Life Insurance Co. v. Vasquez Nunez et al.

April 25, 2023, 7:00 PM

