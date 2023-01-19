New Suit

Kirton McConkie and Expert Tax Law filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Utah District Court against the Internal Revenue Service. The suit challenges IRS Notice 2016-66, intended to regulate disclosure requirements for taxpayers and material advisors, under the Administrative Procedure Act. The complaint was brought on behalf of Standard Insurance, Reese Real Estate & Investment Co., Aire-Flo Heating & Air Conditioning and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00047, Standard Insurances et al v. Internal Revenue Service et al.

Government

January 19, 2023, 8:15 PM