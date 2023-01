New Suit

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in New Mexico District Court on behalf of Standard Insurance. The complaint names LeAnn Bouma and Joe Roybal as claimants in connection with a life insurance benefit dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-00003, Standard Insurance Company v. Roybal et al.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 8:45 PM