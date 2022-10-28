Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Currie Johnson & Myers on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Bank, Foremost Insurance and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit pertains to a mortgage serviced by State Farm Bank, which procured homeowners insurance from plaintiff Standard Guaranty in 2020 due to the homeowner's failure to do so. The suit alleges that the plaintiff paid $63,000 to State Farm Bank in 2020 based on a claim of fire damage, but then discovered that the damage had occurred in 2019 while the property was insured by Foremost. The complaint, filed by Gladden & Ingram, seeks recovery of the erroneous payment. The case is 4:22-cv-00170, Standard Guaranty Insurance Co. v. State Farm Bank.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 7:52 PM