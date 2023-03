New Suit

Standard Guaranty Insurance, an Assurant company, filed a lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court claiming fire damage. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, targets Edge2Edge Painting and Renovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00640, Standard Guaranty Insurance Company v. Edge2Edge Painting, L.L.C., individually, and doing business as Edge2Edge Painting and Renovations.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Standard Guaranty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Edge2Edge Painting, L.L.C., individually, and doing business as Edge2Edge Painting and Renovations

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct