New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stinson LLP filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court on behalf of spirits, beer and wine distributor Standard Beverage Corporation. The suit pursues claims against competitor Wil Fischer Distributing of Kansas for allegedly soliciting a former Standard Beverage premium beer sales representative and misappropriating trade secret information in violation of Standard's confidentiality and restrictive covenants agreement. The suit also pursues tortious interference with contract claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01144, Standard Beverage Corporation v. Wil Fischer Distributing of Kansas, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 18, 2023, 6:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Standard Beverage Corporation

Plaintiffs

Stinson LLP

defendants

Wil Fischer Distributing of Kansas, LLC

nature of claim: 880/