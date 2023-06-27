New Suit - Employment

The University of Michigan and other defendants were slapped with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Essex Park Law Office on behalf of a former adjunct clinical assistant professor for the school of dentistry, contends that the University of Michigan allegedly stifled the plaintiff's freedom of speech and wrongfully terminated him for detailing why he reported a safety issue at a university town hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11527, Stanalajczo v. University of Michigan.

Education

June 27, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark Stanalajczo

Plaintiffs

Essex Park Law Office

defendants

University of Michigan

Brandonn Perry

Lynn Johnson

University of Michigan Regents

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation