The University of Michigan and other defendants were slapped with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Essex Park Law Office on behalf of a former adjunct clinical assistant professor for the school of dentistry, contends that the University of Michigan allegedly stifled the plaintiff's freedom of speech and wrongfully terminated him for detailing why he reported a safety issue at a university town hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11527, Stanalajczo v. University of Michigan.
Education
June 27, 2023, 11:35 AM