Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, Bank of America and other defendants to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Ackerly & Ward on behalf of Stamford Water Pollution Control Authority. The case is 3:22-cv-01555, Stamford Water Pollution Control Authority v. Caritas Investment Limited Partnership et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 07, 2022, 2:24 PM