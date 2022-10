Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a lawsuit against Express, the fashion retailer, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a leasing dispute arising from an alleged failure to pay rent, was filed by Carmody, Torrance, Sandak & Hennessey on behalf of Stamford Town Center LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-01333, Stamford Town Center, LLC v. Express Fashion Operations, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 5:56 PM