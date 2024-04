News From Law.com

A Stamford, Connecticut, jury awarded the estate of Felix Mejia and his widow Angela Cadavid $5.5 million. The lawsuit alleged the defendants did not properly diagnose and treat Mejia, leading to his death. According to the complaint, the defendants—Dr. Ryosuke Ito, physician's assistant Vanie Mangal and Emergency Medicine Physicians of New Haven County LLC—discharged Mejia twice before he was admitted to the hospital for further evaluation.

Connecticut

April 17, 2024, 5:28 PM

