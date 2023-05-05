New Suit - Employment

Danaher subsidiary Hach Co., a manufacturer of analytical instruments and reagents, was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting race and sex discrimination and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02859, Stallworth v. Hach Company.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Irisa M. Stallworth

Plaintiffs

Alexander James Taylor

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Hach Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination