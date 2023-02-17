Stalking and Cyberstalking Nets Back-to-Back Attorney Suspen...

News From Law.com

The conduct of two attorneys—one criminally convicted of stalking, and the other convicted of cyberstalking—has resulted in suspensions. The New Jersey Disciplinary Review Board recommended disciplinary measures in excess of the recommendation by the Office of Attorney Ethics. Still, the suspension in the cyberstalking case came despite two members voting for disbarment. Meanwhile, the suspension in the stalking case was only half as long as the one issued by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to the same attorney for the same conduct last year.

New Jersey

February 17, 2023, 11:16 AM