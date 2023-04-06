Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Downs Rachlin Martin and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, an Abbvie subsidiary focusing on fat-removal procedures, to Vermont District Court. The complaint, filed by Kaplan and Kaplan on behalf of Myrkel Staley, revolves around the defendant’s CoolSculpting system, which induces the breakdown of fat cells within the body. The suit alleges that the system has caused the targeted fat cells to increase in size and form bulging masses under the skin in tens of thousands of patients, including the plaintiff. It further alleges that Zeltiq had knowledge of CoolSculpting’s adverse effects, but continued to market the system as safe. The case is 2:23-cv-00067, Staley v. Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 06, 2023, 11:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Myrkel Staley

Plaintiffs

Kaplan And Kaplan

defendants

Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Downs Rachlin Martin

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims