Who Got The Work

Orlando R. Richmond Sr. of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Zeltiq Aesthetics, an Abbvie subsidiary focusing on fat-removal procedures, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed April 5 in Vermont District Court by Kaplan and Kaplan on behalf of Myrkel Staley, revolves around the defendant’s CoolSculpting system, which induces the breakdown of fat cells within the body. The suit alleges that the system has caused the targeted fat cells to increase in size and form bulging masses under the skin in tens of thousands of patients, including the plaintiff. It further alleges that Zeltiq had knowledge of CoolSculpting’s adverse effects, but continued to market the system as safe. The defendant is also represented by Downs Rachlin Martin and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss, is 2:23-cv-00067, Staley v. Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 20, 2023, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Myrkel Staley

Plaintiffs

Kaplan And Kaplan

defendants

Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, P.C.

Butler Snow

Downs Rachlin Martin

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims