New Suit - Product Liability

7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Walmart and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schrieber and Watts Guerra on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendants' store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01573, Stahlke et al. v. 7-Eleven Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 8:09 PM