New Suit

State Farm was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Golshani Lee on behalf of Donna Staggs, who discovered her late husband's decomposed body about three weeks after he passed away. The suit seeks coverage for hazmat remediation services in connection with the body. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01337, Staggs v. State Farm General Insurance Co.