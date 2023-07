Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Verrill Dana on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Solar Seal and other defendant to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Goulston & Storrs on behalf of Stag Industrial Holdings. The case is 1:23-cv-11726, Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC v. Solar Seal LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC

defendants

Naverra Glass LLC

O3 Industries LLC

Solar Seal LLC

defendant counsels

Verrill Dana

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract