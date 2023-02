Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against New Dairy Texas to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the King-Mays Firm on behalf of a Black female human resources business partner who claims that she was underpaid in comparison to other non-Black colleagues and overlooked for a promotion due to her age. The case is 3:23-cv-00272, Stafford v. New Dairy Texas, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 08, 2023, 6:14 AM