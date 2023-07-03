Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Tribler Orpett & Meyer and Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for Chase Real Estate and Laurena Mikosz in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed May 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Gaspero & Gaspero on behalf of Kenneth Stafford, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into entering two real property contracts by misleading him as to the proper ownership, condition and the tenancy status of the properties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:23-cv-03173, Stafford v. Chojnacki et al.

Real Estate

July 03, 2023, 10:29 AM

