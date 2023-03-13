Who Got The Work

Tammy B. Webb and Anna A. El-Zein of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in to defend Tinker Federal Credit Union in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed Jan. 27 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings; Indian & Environmental Law Group; and Cohen & Malad on behalf of alleged victims of an August 2022 data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman, is 5:23-cv-00089, Stafford et al v. Tinker Federal Credit Union et al.

