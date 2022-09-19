Staff Layoffs at Fish & Richardson as Secretary Roles Transi...

News From Law.com

Leaders at Fish & Richardson have confirmed the elimination of its litigation secretary role, leading to the firm letting go of members of its litigation support teams. The move has reportedly left at least nine litigation support team members from across the firm's geographic markets out of a job, according to sources close to the firm. While some were offered other positions at the firm, that courtesy was not extended to everyone. Leaders at Fish & Richardson declined to confirm the number of employees who were laid off as part of the transition.

September 19, 2022, 4:00 PM