New Suit - Civil Rights

JetBlue Airways was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought pro se by a plaintiff who claims he was refused travel amid COVID-19 for declining to wearing a face mask due to a medical condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03695, Stadulis v. Jetblue Airways Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Stadulis

defendants

Jetblue Airways Corporation

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute