Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Wabash National, a designer and manufacturer of specialty tanks, trailers and other trucking equipment, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00059, Stacy v. Wabash National Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

July 13, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Lee Stacy

defendants

Wabash National Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination