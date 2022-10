Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Lora Lunn to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Whitten Burrage, the Marr Law Firm and Nix Patterson on behalf of April Stacy. The case is 5:22-cv-00883, Stacy v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.