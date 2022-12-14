New Suit - Contract

Warner Norcross & Judd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Stackpole International Engineered Products. The suit challenges a demand from defendants Husco Automotive Products and Husco International for a $1.5 million post-termination payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01510, Stackpole International Engineered Products Ltd v. Husco Automotive Products LLC et al.

Automotive

December 14, 2022, 7:17 PM