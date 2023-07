Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Daniel Upton Anderson Law & Busby and Phelps Dunbar on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Vectrus Systems, Hyster-Yale Group and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Clay M. Phillips and H.E. Nix on behalf of Ammar Stackfield, alleges that the plaintiff's leg was crushed by a defective forklift, resulting in an amputation. The case is 2:23-cv-00412, Stackfield v. Vectrus Systems Corp. et al.

Alabama

July 10, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ammar Stackfield

Plaintiffs

Clay Phillips Law Firm LLC

H. E. Nix, Attorney At Law

defendants

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Glenn Turner

Kenneth Hudson

Vectrus Systems Corporation

defendant counsels

Daniell, Upton, Anderson, Law & Busby, P.C.

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims