News From Law.com

With high demand and careful expense management, Jackson Lewis saw revenue rise 5.2% to $579.6 million and net income increase 5.4% to $220 million in 2022.Profits per equity partner ticked up 0.7% to $752,000, even as the firm's equity partnership grew 4.7% to 462. Meanwhile, revenue per lawyer picked up 1.3% to $618,000, despite 3.9% growth in total lawyer head count to 938.

Legal Services

March 24, 2023, 3:18 PM

nature of claim: /