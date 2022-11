Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against medical device manufacturer Medacta USA to California Northern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a distribution contract, was filed by Berman North on behalf of Stability Solutions. The case is 3:22-cv-07412, Stability Solutions LLC v. Medacta USA Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 22, 2022, 6:51 PM