Stability AI Co-Founder Alleges He Was Cheated Out of Owners...

A lawsuit filed Thursday by Stability AI co-founder Cyrus Hodes alleged that the company and its CEO, Mohammad Emad Mostaque, fraudulently purchased his 1 million shares of company stock for $100. This case was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. The suit was filed on Hodes' behalf by Paul Hastings litigation partners Avi Weitzman, Jennifer Conn and Peter C. Meier. The suit alleged that Mostaque failed to disclose plans to develop a text-to-image generator or information about engagement with venture capital partners while negotiating Hodes' sell-back of company shares.

July 13, 2023, 6:58 PM

