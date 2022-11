Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barton Gilman on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Macy's and Felicia Green-Hall to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Leslie A. Farber LLC and the Law Offices of Fred Shahrooz-Scampato on behalf of Curtis Stabile. The case is 3:22-cv-06776, Stabile v. Macys Inc. et al.