Stabbing Victim Awarded $3 Million—Says Its Too Much | Law...

News From Law.com

A railroad conductor who sued a security company for negligence after he was injured in a knife attack was awarded $3 million, but asked the court to reduce the jury's verdict. John Edward Farley, a 39-year-old conductor, was attacked at the Trinity Railway Express T&P station in Fort worth on June 18, 2021. Represented by the Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law from Bedford, Farley filed suit in Tarrant County on Sept. 23, 2022 against Allied Universal Security Services and The Herzog Transit Services Inc.

Legal Services

May 01, 2024, 4:43 PM

nature of claim: /