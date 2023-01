New Suit - Patent

Motorola Solutions was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court over the company's Motorola WAVE and Motorola P25 products. The lawsuit was brought by K&L Gates and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of STA Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00030, STA Group LLC v. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 26, 2023, 7:00 PM