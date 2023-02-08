St. Thomas University Renames Law School After Civil Rights ...

News From Law.com

Miami's St. Thomas University is making history by renaming its law school after civil rights attorney Ben Crump—the first active law school in the country to be named after a practicing African American lawyer. Additionally, the St. Thomas University Benjamin L. Crump College of Law is now the second law school in the U.S. named after an African American, following the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law. The renaming was kicked off by a ceremony in front of the school attended by politicians, philanthropists and even actor Will Smith.

February 08, 2023, 5:06 PM