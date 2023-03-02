Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against nursing home facility Poughkeepsie Crossings LLC d/b/a the Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Krentsel & Guzman on behalf of Linda St. Pierre, as administratrix of the Estate of Laurence Ashton, accuses the defendant of negligence after Ashton was exposed to COVID-19. The case is 1:23-cv-00273, St. Pierre v. Poughkeepsie Crossings, LLC.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 5:11 AM