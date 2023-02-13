Who Got The Work

Partner Michael Menapace of Wiggin and Dana has entered an appearance for the Hanover Insurance Group in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, which seeks reimbursement for defense costs, was filed Dec. 30 in Massachusetts District Court by Kaufman, Borgeest & Ryan on behalf of Travelers subsidiary St. Paul Mercury Insurance. Hanover Insurance is also represented by Todd & Weld. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 4:22-cv-40158, St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company v. Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 11:42 AM