St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance, a Travelers company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Hicks Thomas LLP, names oil and gas producer LP Operating LLC in connection with underlying environmental litigation. The case is 5:23-cv-00888, St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company v. LP Operating, LLC.

July 18, 2023, 1:06 PM

St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company

Hicks Thomas

LP Operating, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute