New Suit

St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance, a subsidiary of Travelers, filed a subrogation lawsuit against Sentry Insurance in Massachusetts District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, seeking reimbursement for claims related to an injury sustained during a tire change on an alleged defective vehicle, was filed by Usery & Associates. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11112, St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company v. Sentry Insurance A Mutual Company.

Insurance

May 17, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Sentry Insurance A Mutual Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute