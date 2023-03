New Suit

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance, a Travelers company, sued Longbow Logistics LLC and Nicholas A. Ventresca Sr. Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, pertaining to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by DeWitt Paruolo & Meek. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00203, St Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company v. Longbow Logistics LLC et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:52 PM