Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Church Insurance Co. of Vermont to Idaho District Court. The complaint, over damage claims arising from a windstorm, was filed by Holland & Hart on behalf of St. Michael's Parish d/b/a St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral. The case is 1:22-cv-00362, St. Michael's Parish Inc. d/b/a St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral v. Church Insurance Cos. d/b/a Church Insurance Co. of Vermont.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 8:30 PM