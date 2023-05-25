New Suit - Medicare

Polsinelli and Stites & Harbison filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court seeking to prevent the federal government from terminating a Medicare provider agreement and imposing other sanctions. The suit, filed on behalf of St. Matthews Care and Rehab Center, targets the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00261, St. Matthews Care and Rehab Center, LLC v. Beccera et al.

Health & Life Insurance

May 25, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

St. Matthews Care and Rehab Center, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stites & Harbison

Ross Burris

Kurt Erskine

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

John Gilford

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Atlanta Regional Office (Region 4)

Xavier Beccera

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision