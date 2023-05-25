Polsinelli and Stites & Harbison filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court seeking to prevent the federal government from terminating a Medicare provider agreement and imposing other sanctions. The suit, filed on behalf of St. Matthews Care and Rehab Center, targets the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00261, St. Matthews Care and Rehab Center, LLC v. Beccera et al.
Health & Life Insurance
May 25, 2023, 12:23 PM