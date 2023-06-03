New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

Jackson Walker sued U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of more than 200 acute-care hospitals. The suit challenges the federal government's calculation of Medicare reimbursement payments for fiscal year 2019 based on the inclusion of 'patient transfers' in the 'costs per discharge' metric used to calculate Medicare reimbursements. The case is 1:23-cv-01594, St. Marys Regional Medical Center et al v. Xavier Becerra, Secretary United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Health Care

June 03, 2023, 12:52 PM

