New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act
Jackson Walker sued U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of more than 200 acute-care hospitals. The suit challenges the federal government's calculation of Medicare reimbursement payments for fiscal year 2019 based on the inclusion of 'patient transfers' in the 'costs per discharge' metric used to calculate Medicare reimbursements. The case is 1:23-cv-01594, St. Marys Regional Medical Center et al v. Xavier Becerra, Secretary United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Health Care
June 03, 2023, 12:52 PM
Plaintiffs
- Andalusia Health fka Community Hospital Of Andalusia
- Bolivar Medical Center fka Phc-Cleveland Inc.
- Bourbon Community Hospital
- Canyon Vista Medical Center fka Rchp Sierra Vista Inc.
- Carolina Pines Reg Med CTR
- Central Carolina Hospital fka DLP Central Carolina Medical Center
- Centura ST. Catherine Hospital Dodge City fka Dodge Healthcare Group LLC
- Centura ST. Elizabeth Hospital fka Phc Fort Morgan Inc.
- Clark Memorial Health fka Rhn Clark Memorial Hospital LLC
- Clark Regional Medical Center fka Kentucky Hospital LLC
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center fka DLP Connemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center fka DLP Connemaugh Miners Medical Center, LLC
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center fka Nason Medical Center LLC
- DLP Frye Regional Medical Center
- DLP Haywood Regional Medical Center LLC
- DLP Maria Parham Medical Center LLC
- DLP Person Memorial Hospital Inc. LLC
- DLP Wilson Medical Center LLC
- Fleming County Hospital fka Fleming Medical Center LLC
- Georgetown Community Hospital LLC
- Harris Regional Hospital fka DLP Harris Regional Hospital LLC
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center fka Pinelake Regional Hospital LLC
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital LLC
- Logan Memorial Hospital LLC
- Los Alamos Medical Center fka Phc Los Alamos Inc.
- Meadowview Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center fka Phc Las Cruces Inc.
- Musc Health Medical Center Downtown fka Providence Hospital LLC
- National Park Medical Center
- North Alabama Medical Center fka Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital
- North Alabama Shoals Hospital fka Shoals Hospital
- Northeast Nevada Regional Hospital fka Phc Inc. Elko
- Ochsner ST. Mary fka Phc-Morgan City, L.P.
- Ottumwa Regional Medical Center
- Rutherford Regional Health System fka DLP Rutherford Regional Health
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Spring View Hospital LLC
- ST. Francis Emory Healthcare fka ST. Francis Health LLC
- ST. Joseph Regional Medical Center fka ST. Joseph Hospital LLC
- ST. Marys Regional Medical Center
- UP Health System Marquette fka DLP Marquette General Hospital LLC
- UP Health System Portage fka Portage Hospital LLC
- Valley View Medical Center fka Phc-Fort Mohave Inc.
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center LLC
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Xavier Becerra, Secretary United States Department of Health and Human Services
nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement