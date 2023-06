Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Quattlebaum, Grooms, Tull & Burrow on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Orkin Pest Control, a Rollins company, and other defendants to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Evelyn Moorehead on behalf of St. Mark Community Church. The case is 4:23-cv-00603, St Mark Community Church v. Orkin LLC et al.

June 28, 2023, 8:15 PM

