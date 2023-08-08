Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against YesCare and AIG to Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of the City of St. Louis, Missouri, seeks a declaration that YesCare has a duty to defend and indemnify the city in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from the suicide death of an inmate. The underlying case contends that the death was a result of the failure of YesCare, a health care company contracted to provide medical services to inmates, to alert a city detention center that a recently transferred inmate was on crisis watch. The case is 4:23-cv-00987, St. Louis, Missouri, City of v. Chx TX, Inc et al.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

St. Louis, Missouri, City of

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

Chx TX, Inc

Great Midwest Insurance Co

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute